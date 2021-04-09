Wabi Sabi by Tiptons Saxophone Quartet & Drums

Women were welcome in jazz as singers, but as instrumentalists, they faced a hard battle for acceptance. A few, including pianist Mary Lou Williams, earned accolades through persistence and talent. Many women gave up. At least one, pianist Dorothy Tipton, cross-dressed as a man for 50 years. Her secret went undisclosed until her death in 1989.

The all-female Tiptons Saxophone Quartet is named in her honor. The foursome is an unusual aggregate of tenor, soprano, baritone and alto saxes, augmented only by drums. The original compositions on their 14thth album include echoes of Duke Ellington, New Orleans funk, klezmer and Caribbean rhythms. In their best moments, they’d make a hell of a good Crescent City parade band.