While exploring the roots of Polish music, the Warsaw Village Band discovered that they run deeper than most suspect, connecting with the klezmer music of Poland's Jewish community and running further east. The Polish kingdom at one time stretched to the Black Sea, making it a terminus of the fabled Silk Road.

Not content with the past, WVB bring their influences into the present, working electric guitars and Polish rapper DJ Feel-X into their ancient-modern mix. The band's high-energy drones and primal rhythms occasionally conjure up impressions of an Eastern European Velvet Underground in their John Cale period.