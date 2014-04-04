Well Informed Citizens: Swindlers and Thieves (Citizen Recordings)

×

One of Milwaukee’s most memorably named bands does an about-face on Swindlers and Thieves . If Well Informed Citizens’ previous long-player, Leaders of the Revolution , was an exercise in controlled excess, hosting the contributions of five times as many players as there are in WIC’s trio line-up, this CD EP offers nothing but the band’s creativity. And that creativity gets spread over nigh as many styles as SaT ’s five tracks.

Bookended by a slightly metallic update on Ventures-style instrumental surf with break beats and a romantic acoustic torch song, the middle’s stuffed with stompingly libidinous ’60s R&B/rock hybridism, minimalist reggae that cuts the difference between UB40 and Sublime and the titular tune that fairly well synthesizes all the other aforementioned elements. If the whole sounds a mite schizoid, that may be part of the Citizens’ charm. Either that, or maybe the varied influences will cohere into a more evolved sound on their next full-length outing. Either way, the diversity present here is more often engaging than not.