'Where Love Begins' by Nicole Zuraitis

When it comes to songwriting, chronicling the rise and fall of romance is nothing new. Neither is the idea of a jazz singer recording an album based on the blossom and decay of the relationship. Frank Sinatra may be responsible for many such song cycles, but there’s plenty of room for Nicole Zuraitis. The thematic trajectory of New York-based vocalist/pianist's fifth album, How Love Begins, may follow that of countless couples. It’s Zuraitis’ execution that makes the 10-song set exemplary. She commences with a bit of a blues rock edge, later makes room for a little Debussy interpolation and poetry courtesy of Edna Vincent Millay and Dahlia Radikovitch (and maybe a Robert Frost allusion?) and concludes with the hope of a fresh start to come.

Throughout, Zuraitis’ command of breath and tone, especially on the snakier passages of her self-written compositions, aptly convey emotions surrounding the stages of the relationship she details. She’s a sure-footed band leader with A-list players including bassist Christian McBride and Gilad Hekselman on guitar abetting her musical narrative.

