“Where We Left Off” by Alyssia Dominguez

Milwaukee country singer Alyssia Dominguez has been gigging hard around Southeastern Wisconsin and maintaining an active social media presence for several years now, ramping up her productivity at a methodical, deliberate pace. Though she has issued physical releases containing multiple songs of her own composition in the past, Dominguez has entered the fray of artists seeking attention from Music Row with digital-only singles.

Her latest, “Where We Left Off,” may be her most polished salvo for commercial radio play yet. The song’s narrative of a woman awaiting the next time her military-obligated paramour is home on leave has some of the electronic percussion hallmarks that distinguish recent work by Nashville’s Kellsea Ballerini and Maren Morris when they have their sights set on pop crossover.

Dominguez’s buttery voice sells the yearning, yet playful lyric. “Left Off” is a relatively subtle showcase for an artist who has also been known to have fun with rowdier selections, too, but it could also be the track to give Dominguez the wider hearing she has merited for a while now.