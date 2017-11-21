Willie Nelson and the Boys: Willie’s Stash Vol. 2 (Legacy)

Easy going is the mood and tempo of Willie’s Stash Vol. 2. Playing with his sons Lukas and Micah along with a gaggle of sidemen, Willie Nelson is relaxed, at home and in charge as he ambles comfortably through a batch of his favorite country tunes. He favors songs associated with Hank Williams (Sr.), singing “Cold, Cold Heart” and “Your Cheatin’ Heart” with creaky sincerity. “Steel guitar” he calls out several times and tearful chords respond. Exuberance vies with sadness during the session. The set also includes the upbeat “Movie It On Over” and “Mind Your Own Business.”