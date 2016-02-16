XIXA: Shift and Shadow (Barbès Records)

Tucson’s XIXA’s debut is just as moody and mysterious as the titular track suggests, a blending of psychedelic sounds with lively cumbia beats. Each of the four tracks presents a distinct mix of ’80s synth-rock with Latino flair.

“Plateau,” a cover of the Meat Puppets song popularized by Nirvana, transforms the somber alt-rock anthem into a more bouncy and rhythmic fair. “Dead Man” is slow and airy, reflecting the subject at hand. It’s an enigmatic and motley experiment, but worth your time, and worth keeping XIXA’s upcoming album Bloodlines on your radar.