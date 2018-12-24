Xposed 4Heads featuring Star Girls: “Take Off”

How appropriate is it that a synth-pop band such as Milwaukee’s Xposed 4Heads should release a digital single? Leader Mark G.E. passes the vocal duties to a pair of women in cheapo space-alien gear calling themselves Star Girls. The ladies’ semi-blasé singing about intergalactic escapism leads the way of an instrumental track sounding like Devo as produced by electro-R&B pioneers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. The campy appeal of it is all the more enhanced by a music video with G.E. as slick carnival barker-cum-astronaut and green-screen shots of a rocket ship’s interior and entrance to a disco beyond the stars. It’s all pretty kitsch, with a wink to deeper social commentary. In short, it’s the fun one has come to expect from them, but how about a B-side next time?