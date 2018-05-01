You’re Driving Me Crazy (Sony Legacy) by Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco

I’m still not convinced that Van Morrison is much of a jazz singer but he has exquisite taste in songs and musicians. On You’re Driving Me Crazy, he shares credit with Grammy-nominated jazz artist Joey DeFrancesco, whose Hammond organ sets the pace for the funky ’50s lounge arrangements of standards and originals. Morrison is best when sticking closer to jump blues on “Hold It Right There” or jazz-influenced originals from his back catalog, especially his fresh take on “The Way Young Lovers Do” from Astral Weeks.

Shop for this title on Amazon: