Zebrina: Hamidbar Medaber (Tzadik)

If Miles Davis had been Jewish, his breakthrough fusionalbums recorded as the ’60s tumbled into the ’70s might have sounded likeZebrina. On Hamidbar Medaber,released on John Zorn’s Tzadik label, Zebrina fuses propulsive rhythms,improvisation, knockout electric guitars and klezmer modes complete withwailing clarinet. Like Davis, Zebrina explores the spaces in betweenâ€”themoments of solitude between the ecstatic leap of notes. The electric keyboardplaying of bandleader Jonathan Feldman flows like the best Chick Corea.