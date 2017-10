The New York City trio Zusha has found a way to spin wordless Hasidic chant into contemporary rock. On Zusha’s first full-length album, Kavana , the trio augments its busker-ready sound with a gamut of additional musicians, bringing accordion, kit drum, electric bass and a pocket horn section to play.

The rhythm sometimes slips easily into reggae and the tonalities into edgy jazz without losing sight of its street-level interpretation of traditional Eastern European Jewish modes.