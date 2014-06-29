Zvuloon Dub System: Anbessa Dub

×

An Ethiopian-Jewish reggae band based in Tel Aviv? Yes, it makes perfect sense if you understand the genesis of Rastafarianism. Zvuloon Dub System started as a roots-reggae band but began incorporating influences from the superb pop music of Ethiopia from the ’60s and ’70s before the overthrow of Haile Selassie, the emperor regarded by Rastas as a manifestation of God. The blend is seamless; steady-on Jamaican rhythms support the Farfisa organs and horns of Ethiopian pop. Since both genres drew from American R&B, Zvuloon’s sound is world music in the truest sense.