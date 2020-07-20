A Chance to Catch His Breath

× Expand Photo by Alejandro Albuernes

If Brett Newski is indefatigable. Since 2012 nomadic singer-songwriter has played shows in Asia, South Africa and Europe, as well as the United States.

Aided by drummer Spatola, Newski turns the concept of a folk-rock duo into a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants experience. And nothing is off limits: filming a video while busking at Wal-Mart until security is called and riding a Segway through backyards in Germany, to his podcast which talks about mental health and offers-anxiety hacks.

How has the lockdown affected your creativity?

It’s certainly boosted my mental health. I hadn’t taken a break from work for eight years and burnout was starting to crush me. Discovering the outdoors has been the number one medicine to feeling good—biking and hiking.

Getting into nature grants us great perspective on how silly modern society is. Most of the stuff we worry about is confirmed nonsense. Facebook likes, Instagram metrics, the traps of comparison—it’s a sham and a half. P.S. Zuckerberg wants your soul.

Do you have a routine or schedule for staying in practice or working on new material?

My playing ability is extremely rusty and crusty right now, but the writing chops are polished. It’s a good time to make stuff. Whether you’re a musician, writer, blacksmith, astronaut or dinosaur, creation is a form of medicine. Quarantine is a great chance to be the most accurate version of ourselves right now.

Are you making plans for when you can resume playing in front of people again?

This year, 2020, may be totally shot. We were supposed to be in Europe in September, but the U.S. passport is not the former glory it once was. Other countries don’t want us, and I don’t blame them. Live music will see a big revival in 2021. Long live Wisconsin.

