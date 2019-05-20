Celebrate Summer with June at Juneau; Milwaukee's Newest Outdoor Festival

The City of Festivals is getting even busier this summer with a new addition to Milwaukee’s lineup of outdoor events.

Hosted by Beer Me. Waukee, June at Juneau takes place the first four Saturdays in June at Milwaukee’s historic Juneau Park, located within a short walk from Downtown Milwaukee and overlooking Lake Michigan. “We are a local beer-inspired Milwaukee apparel brand,” says Beer Me. Waukee’s Evan Nevels. “On top of apparel, we have been hosting events throughout Wisconsin. From small business events to outdoor beer and music, we look to throw events that bring the community together.”

June at Juneau brings together music lovers, beer lovers, shoppers and foodies for a day of fun in the open air. This event will offer a beer garden (courtesy of Sprecher), a marketplace for shopping, live music from some of Milwaukee’s favorite bands, a variety of food trucks as well as local restaurants and a great time for all.

June at Juneau takes place from 3-9 p.m. on June 1, June 8, June 15 and June 22. This event is free and open to the public. Come, bring your friends and let’s celebrate the start of a great summer in Milwaukee!

Music Lineup

June 1 5:30-8:30 p.m. - Joe Wray June 8 5:30-8:30 p.m. - Wire and Nail June 15 5:30-8:30 p.m. - Ian Ash/The Last Bees June 22 TBA

For more information, visit juneauatjuneau.com.