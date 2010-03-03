88Nine’s Milwaukee Music Awards Showcase @ Whiskey Bar

×

Branded as "diverse music for adiverse city," 88Nine Radio Milwaukee lived up to the billing during itsthird annual Milwaukee Music Awards showcase Thursday evening at Whiskey Bar,dishing out a healthy portion of jazz, blues, soul, crossover hip-hop, powerpop and Southern rock. Although critics will forever deride the station forneglecting certain genres, at this event no two groups sounded the same, andthe assortment graciously reflected the station's multifarious playlist. Allfive performing bands won an award and subsequently were on their best behaviorthroughout the nightacting like "Employee of the Month" winners,gracious for their accolades while sucking up for the next prize.

The Jeanna Salzer Trio (“Vocalist ofthe Year”) kicked things off with a heartfelt blend of Norah Jones jazz andFiona Apple pop. Some over-the-top hula-hoop dancing distracted from their setand pushed listeners to the room's fringes, but an inspired cover of Bon Iver's"Lump Sum" chilled out the dancers' vibes, allowing everybody tofilter in to get a good listen. The Subcontinentals (“Earwig Award” forcatchiest song) went on next and grooved straight through their set, playingtheir best with the soulful Kelli Gonzalez on the mic. And NorthSide-meets-East Side rapper Prophetic (“Urban Artist of the Year”) slammed outa short but slick set and overcame an early glitcha good minute of dead airdue to a DJ blunderto prove that he deserves all the buzz the Pharrellendorsement brought his way.

The place shook when The RecklessHearts (“Power Pop Tarts”) rocked out during their rambunctious songs, servingas an excellent precursor to the night's best act. Bringing home two awards,The Championship (“Song of the Year” and “Most Memorable Live Show”) took theirsweet time setting up, delaying the otherwise fast-paced event, but thesehard-rockin' Americanaboys proved they were well worth the wait and chugged heartily through theircountry shoegaze. No other band sounded as tight as The Championship, whooffered the perfect coda to the yearly celebration.