Has T.I. Become Outdated?

T.I. fell flat during his underwhelming performance on Friday, July 5, at Summerfest’s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. Even a crowd of millennials singing the lyrics verbatim to their high school icon did not seem fully enthralled. Compared to the newer generation of hip-hop, T.I.’s show felt lackluster, never hooking the crowd with a bang.

Emerging in a plum jumpsuit with a subtle shimmer in the fibers, a white diamond-faced wrist watch and square aviator shades, his early 2000s sound did not land. He tried to mix his early 2000s roots with his 2019 subtle nod dance swag; two generations separate for a reason. Hits like “Dead and Gone,” “Whatever You Like” and “Live Your Life” gained traction for their unanimous catchy tune but quickly fizzled out by the third verse. He worked to keep the crowd’s dwindling attention by covering new wave bangers intermittently throughout his set, an expedient tactic still failing to fully immerse the crowd.

Read more of our Summerfest coverage, including editor picks, concert previews, daily promotions and opinions here.