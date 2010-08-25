Herbie Hancock @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino

×

One of life’s immutabletruths is that once you find your groove, everything else seems effortless andfree. Credit Herbie Hancock for being the master teacher of that truth.

The 70-year-old,Chicago-born, multiple-Grammy-winning jazz pianist brought his “ImagineProject” tour to a wildly appreciative capacity crowd at Northern LightsTheater in the Potawatomi Bingo Casino Friday. In a venue once known for itshour-long shows, Hancock and his quintet pumped out two-and-a-half seamlesshours of jazz, funk and highlights from TheImagine Project, Hancock’s new CD he says is designed to promote “peacethrough global collaboration.”





Having been part oftrumpeter Miles Davis’ second great quintet, Hancock has not let the label orthe years slow him down. The evening played like a greatest-hits performancefrom throughout the chameleonic performer’s varied career, with a strongemphasis on the new CD and far too few cuts from River: The Joni Letters, the CD that won Hancock a 2008 Grammy forbest album.





Hancock set the groovewith “Actual Proof,” a familiar concert opener, followed by a long introductionof the band members and new CD. Although the recording features nearly 20international stars with cuts recorded in seven countries, the evening reliedheavily on the five sidemen, with keyboard player Greg Phillinganes andviolinist Christina Trane doing excellent jobs performing all the vocals.





From the past Hancockpulled “Seven Teens/Watermelon Man,” “Cantaloupe Island”and Joni Mitchell’s “Court and Spark.” Midway, he performed a long,contemplative solo that segued into a funk medley bringing to mind the days ofthe Headhunters.





From the new recordingcame John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Peter Gabriel’s “Don’t Give Up.” Bob Dylan’s“The Times They Are A-Changin’” backed into Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is GonnaCome,” and the excellent “Tamatant Tilay” overlain with Bob Marley’s “Exodus”featured a recording of Tinariwen, a Tuareg group from the Saharadesert who appeared on the disc.





A solid rhythm sectionsupported the evening, with Benin-born guitarist Lionel Loueke creating somemarvelously inventive riffs and turns in counterpoint to Hancock’s beautifullycomplex piano. Despite growing competition, it’s clear that Hancock remains theworld’s musical ambassador, as well as its groove master.