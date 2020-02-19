Milwaukeean Drag Icon Trixie Mattel Came Home

× Expand Photo Credit: Laura Duffy

The country girl is back in town, baby! Trixie Mattel, drag performer extraordinaire, came back to her home town of Milwaukee as part of her Grown Up tour. Her Milwaukee stop was clearly special: “I used to ride the GreenLine every day,” she said before talking about having sex on meth, “or, as you guys call it, sex.”

Laughter echoed in Turner Hall Ballroom during the entire show, starting with the opening skit, a video of Trixie and a doctor (played by Katya Zamolodchikova, her partner in crime) filled to the brim with raunchy humor. It takes a certain kind of person to enjoy seeing a drag queen pulling expired milk out of her “vagina,” and Trixie’s range of humor is most definitely below the belt, but her universe is so magnetic and appealing that everyone in attendance ended up hollering and clapping along.

The Grown Up show is mainly a comedy act pulling from Trixie’s own life and experiences as a gay man, but her long list of talents includes acting, playing the guitar, singing—quite beautifully—and changing costumes at lightning speed, all of which she does on stage. Her Barbie-like style and outrageous makeup are inspired by Dolly Parton, and you’d expect her to start humming Jolene when she grabs her acoustic guitar, but she puts her vocal twang to better use with original songs (including one describing her obsession with actor Jesse Eisenberg). With the help of a backing band, she offered an excellent evening of music in between comedy bits, but the real spectacle comes from the extravagant personality packed beneath that puffy wig of hers.

Trixie Mattel raised to fame as one of America’s most beloved drag queens when she won the season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. She has since amassed a cult following for her web series, “UNHhhh,” and Trixie Cosmetics, her makeup brand. The queen, who considers herself “the world’s funniest comedienne” and “the skinniest legend,” left town after just one performance in Cream City; she is already on her way to Chicago, continuing a tour that will bring her all over the U.S. and western Europe.