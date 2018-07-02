Nick Lowe Offset the Summerfest Heat with Some Timeless Cool

Like David Byrne or the late Leonard Cohen, Nick Lowe is one of those musicians who wears their age so well that they almost make seniority seem like a choice. The veteran British rock ’n’ roller is the embodiment of old-man cool, a tall, dapper silver fox. Rather than trying to disguise his years, he’s embraced them, acting and dressing his age, and on stage his stately grey hair and soft accent give him an air of wisdom. He doesn’t speak that much, but when he does crowds hang on every word.

So it was a bit surprising when Lowe began touring with the novelty-loving American surf-rock band Los Straitjackets. Even a few years later, it’s hard to get past the incongruity between Lowe, the very avatar of dignity and sophistication, and his backing band of guys in Mexican wrestling masks. It makes a little more sense on stage than it does on paper, though. Backing Lowe at his mid-afternoon gig at Summerfest’s BMO Harris Pavilion Sunday, the band accented the rockabilly rhythms in Lowe’s songs just enough to give them a little extra kick without overwhelming them.

Early in his set, midway through “You Inspire Me,” one of Lowe’s many tender, Rat Pack-worthy ballads, the skies broke open, leaving roadies scrambling to cover their gear and hoards of Summerfest revelers running to the covered stage. Anybody that sought out the BMO Harris Pavilion more for the shelter than the music was in for a treat. After Los Straitjackets performed their own mini-set of surf instruments, including a knowing ridiculous take on Celine Dion’s Titanic theme “My Heart Will Go On,” Lowe ran through his greatest hits, among them his signature song “(What's So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding” (his version is mellower than Elvis Costello’s cover) and his biggest American single, the ’70s soul homage “Cruel To Be Kind,” a smooth respite from the afternoon’s angry downpour. Onlookers came in soaked, but they left thoroughly charmed.