Here's the 2018 Jazz in the Park Schedule

Jazz in the Park, Cathedral Square’s free concert series, returns for its 27th season on May 31. The lineup features Madison rhythm & soul group The People Brothers Band, roots reggae band Unity and Chicago pop soul band The Right Now.

The complete lineup is below. Each Thursday's show runs from 6 to 9 p.m., following a 5 p.m. happy hour.

May 31 – Jazz Orgy

June 7 – Charanga Agoza

June 14 – Hot & Dirty Brass Band

June 21 – The People Brothers Band

June 28 – We Six

July 5 – Sweet Sheiks

July 12-15 – Bastille Days (No Jazz in the Park)

July 19 – Jay Edward Blues Band

July 26 – The Right Now

Aug. 2 – Cache MKE

Aug. 9 – Mike Mangione & The Kin

Aug. 16 – Steez

Aug. 23 – Unity

Aug. 30 – Chicago Tribute Anthology