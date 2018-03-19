Here's the 2018 Jazz in the Park Schedule

facebook.com/JazzInThePark
Jazz in the Park, Cathedral Square’s free concert series, returns for its 27th season on May 31. The lineup features Madison rhythm & soul group The People Brothers Band, roots reggae band Unity and Chicago pop soul band The Right Now.
The complete lineup is below. Each Thursday's show runs from 6 to 9 p.m., following a 5 p.m. happy hour.
May 31 – Jazz Orgy
June 7 – Charanga Agoza
June 14 – Hot & Dirty Brass Band
June 21 – The People Brothers Band
June 28 – We Six
July 5 – Sweet Sheiks
July 12-15 – Bastille Days (No Jazz in the Park)
July 19 – Jay Edward Blues Band
July 26 – The Right Now
Aug. 2 – Cache MKE
Aug. 9 – Mike Mangione & The Kin
Aug. 16 – Steez
Aug. 23 – Unity
Aug. 30 – Chicago Tribute Anthology