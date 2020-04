× Expand Photo credit: Lisa Cuevas Gabriel Sanchez performing in The Prince Experience

It has been a long week and Saturday night’s all right for dancing. Gabriel Sanchez will battle Sam Guyton live on Facebook Saturday 8:30 p.m. with Sanchez pitting his rendition of Prince’s tunes against Guyton’s take on Michael Jackson’s songs. The Milwaukee artists will pay homage to the pair of geniuses of modern American music.

Details Saturday, April 25 at 8:30 p.m. Facebook event