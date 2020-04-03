Light in the Attic and Friends Live: Jim James, Ben Gibbard, Jarvis Cocker and Others Perform COVID-19 Livestream Today

× Expand Photo credit: Justin Wise

Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Ben Gibbard (Death Cab for Cutie), Jarvis Cocker (Pulp), Devendra Banhart, Fred Armisen and others perform a livestream COVID-19 relief benefit today, Friday, April 3. The event is being presented by independent record label Light in the Attic. Also performing are UK folk legend Michael Chapman, Brazilian music great Marcos Valle, The Free Design‘s Sandy Dedrick, Super Furry Animals front man Gruff Rhys, DJ/musician Money Mark, Italian composer Gigi Masin, Japanese ambient pioneers Inoyama Land, Beach Boys poet and lyricist Stephen John Kalinich, Acetone’s Mark Lightcap, The Black Angels’ Alex Maas and more.

You can tune in for free and watch on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. via Light In The Attic’s Twitch and YouTube channels. They will be raising money for the MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Check out the full lineup below:

https://lightintheattic.net/LITAandFriendsAtHomeBenefit2020