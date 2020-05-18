Present Music's Season Finale: 'Take-out Concert'

The whole idea behind Present Music has always been to keep ears tuned to the present moment by programming the most adventurous music by contemporary composers. With the onset of COVID-19, Present Music cancelled live shows but embraced the technology of the moment. They have gone virtual.

Present Music brings its 38th season to a finale with the livestreamed “Take-Out Concert.” The concert can be viewed from home for free on Zoom or Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 22. Present Music’s “Take-Out” brings the idea of a house concert to a whole new level.

Present Music’s musicians will perform from their homes in an event augmented by pre-recorded performances of new music for pianos, steel pans, heartbeats, PVC saxophone, houseplants and more.

In between the music, Present Music's Co-Artistic Directors Eric Segnitz and David Bloom will interview some of the nation’s leading composers and announce current plans for their 2020-2021 concert season.

The featured composers providing a sneak peek at next season comprise an extraordinary array of talent ranging from minimalism to hi-hop and include Andy Akiho, Angélica Negrón, Klassik, Richard Reed Parry (Arcade Fire), Steve Reich, Mark Stewart and Michael Torke.