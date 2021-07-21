Ayre in the Square Returns With Music in the Historic Third Ward

× Expand Photo via Wonderful Bluffer

Live music returns to Catalano Square in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward with a pair of Saturday mini-festivals on July 24 and August 21 featuring local artists.

The July lineup includes progressive blues rock band Wonderful Bluffer, cello and drums duo NINETEEN THIRTEEN, Moonglow’s chill soul-funk and eclectic sound of The Panoptics.

The August lineup includes Yum Yum Cult (whose mystifying song “Up in the Tenement” should be included in a time capsule of Milwaukee music), the guitar-driven sound of Weird Storm, Caley Conway’s artistic alchemy, and the twangy lo-fi of Fellow Kinsman.

Catalano Square is located on the corner of Menomonee and Young Streets, across from Club Charlie’s and Bavette La Boucherie. Music runs from 4-8 p.m., admission is free.