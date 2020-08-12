Before Nitrogen Embrace a Quarantined Summer with Car Songs

× Expand Photo via Before Nitrogen / Facebook Before Nitrogen

It goes without saying at this point, but 2020 is at the very least an unusual year for events. While the majority of gatherings have gone silent for the summer, the few events that have been able to offer alternatives have stood out among the field. Indie pop band Before Nitrogen has taken notice of these unique times, and started creating short songs and videos about the out-of-the-ordinary experiences. They’ve been nicknamed “car songs,” and they’ve gained some attention online.

“We as a band have always had this sort of ‘quirky but serious’ thing with how we’ve presented ourselves, and we were trying to think of some way to be involved with these events” said frontman Sean McGibany. “It was kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing for us, but I’m really happy with how those turned out.”

The first video to hit social media was dedicated to the Wisconsin State Fair Drive-Thru, complete with McGibany on ukulele, and guitarist Jack Reesman holding down the back seat. DJ and electronic beat smith Joe Perdzock was tasked with driving, and the group filmed the video from the drive-thru line. Within a short amount of time, the video has already racked up thousands of views, primarily on Facebook, which prompted a follow up. Fortunately, the Sprecher Root Beer Floatzilla event led to a second video that was created just a week after the first success.

“That was like the weekend before the event. I was thinking we should do another one since the State Fair one did really well” McGibany said. “As soon as I figured out ‘world record’ and ‘Sprecher’ rhyme, that became the bones of that one (laughs).”

For a band that lives by the motto “hope is not lost,” the videos are on brand for the pop group. In addition to the car songs, Before Nitrogen have been working on new material to follow up on their most recent single, “Found,” their lone release of this year. The band has studio time planned, but wouldn’t be opposed to more car songs in the interim.

“I would love to write more of these” said McGibany. “They’ve been a lot of fun for us, and it’s been a fun way to stay engaged with the community.”

“If you could find something with the world’s biggest cheese curd, let us know” added Reesman. “But seriously, we love doing this kind of stuff. Sean is the master of writing quirky, fun songs.”

You can check out more from Before Nitrogen, including potential follow-up car songs, on the band’s Facebook page.