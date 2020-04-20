Big Mother Gig Releases '20 Miles'

× Expand Courtesy of Big Mother Gig

“Twenty miles to rock bottom, so send my regards to Gomorrah and Sodom,” sing Big Mother Gig in their buoyant new track “20 miles,” aiming at getting off the road to ruin and on the path to recovery.

Last March, Big Mother Gig's Richard Jankovich celebrated his first year of sobriety in a desert cabin with some recording gear, writing from morning until night. "In our culture, we recognize alcoholism when someone loses everything," says Jankovich. "They lose their job, their family, they hit rock bottom." Jankovich tells that story using a pretty on-the-nose metaphor – driving a car on a highway. "The next exit in my life was going to be losing it all," he said.

Watch the video here.