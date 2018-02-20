Caley Conway Makes Herself at Home

× Expand Photo Credit: Danielle Burren-Charles

In this world, nothing is certain but death, taxes and band breakups. It can sometimes feel like a meeting with the Grim Reaper when a great band calls it quits, but occasionally there’s a Beyoncé-shaped light at the end of a Destiny’s Child tunnel.

Milwaukee audiences were first intrigued by Caley Conway’s ethereally distinct voice when the singer-songwriter fronted folk-rock outfit The Lucy Cukes back in 2014. The band met their demise two years later, but Conway has continued to maintain a strong presence in the city’s music community with her solo sets and various side projects. Even though her road has been long, it’s easy to feel like her journey is just beginning.

With her sweet soprano voice and melodic acoustic guitar, Conway is often compared to folk singers like Joni Mitchell. Though she cites the legendary Blue songstress as one of her strongest musical influences, her primary songwriting inspirations are generally within arm’s reach. “I can’t help but be creatively invigorated after witnessing a friend or community member perform an inspired, original song,” she says. “It’s so important to see first-hand barriers being broken and other artists’ experimentation.”

Conway knows firsthand just how much other Milwaukee musicians have to offer; despite her Sheboygan County residency, she’s still one of the city’s more involved music scene participants. When she’s not spearheading one of her countless solo shows, Conway can be found singing backup for R&B crooner D’Amato and playing bass in Milwaukee supergroup Cairns.

Conway appreciates the chance to take the creative backseat every once in a while, especially when it involves observing her peers’ creative processes. “I love Cairns because I naturally thrive at being in the role of assistant,” she says. “I don’t have to call shots or pitch song ideas or do all the leadership stuff that makes me so vulnerable in my own project. It’s kind of a luxury.”

× Expand Photo Credit: Sean Kelly

Milwaukee’s hustle and bustle can undoubtedly become overwhelming—especially for an artist with a heaping handful of creative projects. When Conway and her partner-bandmate, John Larkin, aren’t actively engaged with the Milwaukee music community, the duo retreats to a cabin in rural Oostburg, Wis. Their move north was coupled with a bit of culture shock, including a 45-minute commute to the big city.

“The increased distance from Milwaukee also gives me a surge of appreciation for this music community and my place within it,” says Conway. “We definitely haven’t transferred communities just because we moved away, so the sense of belonging in Milwaukee—musically—has become, like, 150% more potent.”

Oostburg’s seclusion gives Conway some much-needed privacy, and the ability to work freely boosts her musical work ethic immensely. In December, she released a Christmas-themed EP titled Heart Be Light shortly after releasing a two-song single, Barrels, in October. Two releases in three months is admirable, and Conway isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. She’s currently finishing up her next full-length album and anticipates a 2018 release date.

Conway excitedly humble-brags that her forthcoming release is primarily a product of her own creativity. “One thing I’m proud of is that there’s less of other people offering the melodious and textural ideas,” she says. “Say what you want about that attitude, but it’s where I’m at presently.”

Caley Conway will perform with Marielle Allschwang and D’Amato at Anodyne Coffee in Walker’s Point on Friday, Feb. 23.