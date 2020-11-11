Camb Keeps It Moving on ‘Where To Next?’

× Expand Photo via Camb / Facebook Camb

Milwaukee’s R&B scene has been making great strides in recent years, as the genre has seen a resurgence in popularity nationally as well. Among the local names making some top-quality music is Camb, who grew up in the city but has since relocated to Atlanta, in the interest of furthering his career as an artist, songwriter and engineer. His latest EP, Where To Next?, is fitting of his mindset, always looking to progress to the next locale in perpetual forward motion.

The sounds of this release vary from track to track, with a variety of production invoking everything from traditional R&B to elements of trap, afrobeat, and trace amounts of pop. To drill the theme home, each track begins with the sound of a car door closing, transporting you to the next atmosphere. It was a conscious decision from Camb to make sure this EP showcases his range of talents.

“The project came from a parked car conversation I had. We were going through some things, and it was talking about where we were going. I wanted the project to feel like that” said Camb.

With his roots in Milwaukee, Camb has leant his voice to hooks for numerous hip hop artists, collaborating frequently with the likes of Renz Young, Von Alexander, Maal Himself and many others. The most incredible aspect of his artistry, though, is his work ethic. At the moment, Camb believes he has the better part of 900 or more songs sitting on a hard drive, many as concepts that become pieces of other songs. Much of Where To Next? was recorded in a day.

“A lot of times I don’t use the songs that I’ve been making. They’re kind of just there” said Camb. “I make a lot of songs to get my feelings out. That’s really my outlet. If anything, I just send them off to friends, and they’ll be like ‘let me get the hook’ or ‘let me get that part’ and it’ll go from there.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

As Camb continues to progress as an artist, his journey is nowhere near complete. Where To Next? is just a sample-size of an extensive back catalog, and only an offering of the multitude of talents that he possesses as an artist. While his residence has changed, he continues to keep his heart in Milwaukee.

“I wanted to come down here to Atlanta because I felt like it was easier to network with people in the industry here” said Camb. “Eventually, I want to bring that sort of thing back to Milwaukee, at least the things that I’ve learned back home for other people to do.”

You can currently stream Where To Next? on all major streaming platforms.