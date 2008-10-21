Cascio Interstate’s DrummerFest 2008 Features World-Class

×

Scheduled to appear are:

Johnny Rabb (11:15 am ) ~ Clinician Johnny Rabb earned the distinction of "World's Fastest Drummer," as recognized by the Guinness World Records, by playing 1,071 single strokes in 60 seconds on a live broadcast of VH1's Rock and Roll Record Breakers.

Johnny currently performs with his original duo Ten Finger Orchestra & Johnny

Rabb, rock band U.S.S.A. (with Duane Denison, Paul Barker and Gary Call) and his

Drum 'N' Bass group BioDiesel (featuring Clay Parnell and Borahm Lee). He has played with other artists/groups such as SheDaisy, Tanya Tucker, Hank Williams III, Deana Carter and Mindy McCready, as well as jazz trumpet legend, Maynard Ferguson. Rabb has also published his own instructional drum videos, children's books, and solo album.

In 1996, Johnny designed the Rhythm Saw drumsticks, and went on to design over 100 models of drumsticks for the Johnny Rabb Drumstick Company. Rabb resides in Nashville, TN and has worked in all aspects of the drum business. From owning a stick business to a performing artist, he continues to explore the drum world as a clinician, solo artist and touring studio drummer. Learn more at www.johnnyrabb.com.

Jim Riley (12:45 pm ) ~ Jim Riley is starting his ninth season on the road as drummer and bandleader for Grammy Award-winning country pop superstars, Rascal Flatts.

Jim was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and attended the University of North Texas, where he studied drums with Ed Soph and Timpani with The Dallas Symphony's Kal Cherry. Jim was also heavily involved with their nationally acclaimed Jazz program.

Jim has played with country artist Mark Chesnutt and outlaw rocker Hank Williams III. The real turning point in Jim's career came in 2000, when he took the job as drummer and bandleader for Rascal Flatts. Jim is currently on Rascal Flatts' 'Me and My Gang' tour, which is expected to play to well over a million people. Rascal Flatts has sold over 10 million records and is the most successful country group of the new millennium. In addition to his work with Rascal Flatts, Jim keeps busy playing sessions in Nashville, where he and his wife, Jaime, reside. Learn more at www.jimrileymusic.com.

Marco Minnemann (2:15 pm ) ~ German native, Marco Minnemann is looked upon by his peers as one of the most gifted, innovative, cutting-edge drummers on the international music scene today. He has won numerous awards for his educational drum books and videos.

Minnemann's unusual drum kit set up, which includes an array of multiple foot

pedals, Gong drum, electronics and unique cymbal configurations, combined with his amazing, extreme interdependence skills has propelled him to superstar status among today's elite drumming royalty.

His eclectic musical skills include composing, producing, and engineering, as well as being a multi-instrumentalist on guitar, bass, keyboards, and vocals. Minnemann has seven multi-faceted solo recordings to his name, along with several outstanding recordings with his former band, Illegal Aliens, and numerous recordings as a sideman and producer, working with such artists as Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Mike Keneally (Frank Zappa) and European star, Nina Hagen. Learn more at marcominnemann.com.

Dennis Chambers (3:45 pm ) ~ Dennis Chambers has become well-known among drummers for his impressive funk technique and speed, regarded for his ability to play "in the pocket," but can also stretch very far out of the pocket which is also a hallmark of his technique. Chambers exhibits a powerful style that is technically proficient, yet highly musical and groove-oriented. He is currently touring with Carlos Santana and makes appearances with his band Niacin.

Chambers' musical training came from playing in nightclubs and he has no formal education in music. Dennis went from high school to a band called Parliament and Funkadelic, playing with them until 1985. Dennis joined Special EFX in 1985 and in 1987 he joined the David Sanborn Band and the John Scofield Band which ended in 1989. Shortly afterwards he joined the Mike Stern/Bob Berg Band. From that time he has played in other bands with bandleaders such as: Bill Evans, Mike Urbaniak, George Duke, Stanley Clarke, Steve Kahn, The Brecker Brothers Band and many others. He also recorded his own project "Getting Even" on Pioneer Records, and an instructional video on DCI. Learn more at www.dennischambers.com.