Cow Ponies Play With 'That Pure American Invention'

With a name like The Cow Ponies, the band is sending a signal about their sound and their roots. “Our website says, 'Alt Country-Old Country-Cow Punk,'" according to vocalist Robin Graham. But what exactly does that mean?

A lively discussion ensues over the diverse yet coherent directions represented on The Cow Ponies’ album, Easy to Fall. Released late last year, Easy to Fall is rock with a twang when it’s not country the way Buck Owens used to sing it.

“I once heard that alt country is for people who go to country bars and get their asses kicked,” says guitarist-vocalist (and husband of Robin) John Graham. He actually prefers “indie country”—but what’s that? “The Blasters were once asked what they call themselves and they said: ‘It’s American music,’” John continues. “The Cow Ponies have elements of country, honky-tonk, rockabilly and that pure American invention—rock and roll. We’ve blended it all together.”

The funny thing about the songs on Easy to Fall is that despite being written (with one exception) by John, the lyrics sound as if they might be Robin’s. She fully inhabits their lived-a-little adult stories of acceptance and irritation—of settling for well enough in a world of disappointment.

Formed in 2015, The Cow Ponies are a noisy symphony of diverse musical interests. Robin grew up playing clarinet in a Cleveland community orchestra. “I came into the band with no knowledge of electric sound—of microphones!” she says. Bassist (and occasional songwriter) Tom T. was in the reggae-inspired new wave X-Cleavers. Drummer (and Easy to Fall’s recording engineer) Andy Stilin’s background is punk rock and pedal steel guitarist Keith Bolog is—befitting his instrument—the pure country guy.

As for John, he was a leading figure in Milwaukee’s late-’70s to early-’80s rockabilly revival as a member of The Rock-a-Dials. “I got disgusted with the music scene and dropped out, sold my stuff, didn’t play for 10 years,” he says. He slowly crept back into music through a cover band, a stint in Ashcan School and—his first collaboration with Robin—the ’60s Stax-Volt cover band Torn Soul featuring a three-woman horn section.

After Torn Soul imploded, John fell into “a writing frenzy,” turning out the songs that fill Easy to Fall. They were his first in 30 years. With their embrace of rock’s rustic roots, The Cow Ponies is a full circle return for John—almost. “I still love rockabilly but it’s too restrictive. You have to look and play in a certain style,” he explains. “With indie country, I feel free to rock out or lean toward country. It gives me room.”

He reflects on the past and present. “I still love the era I grew up in—the strong alternative scene at Zak’s and the Starship. It was a really magical time but there’s a lot of magic going on in Milwaukee right now.”

The Cow Ponies, Chris Head & the Honchos and Paladino will perform Saturday, May 26, at Company Brewing.