DJ Mosh Wah's Eclectic Musical Mind

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Mosh Wah Mosh Wah

If you have been out dancing at Milwaukee’s many clubs and bars over the last few decades, then you probably know about Mosh Wah. The longtime DJ, entertainer and producer has been getting rooms moving with his vast, eclectic taste in music since the mid 1990s. He recently debuted a show on Riverwest Radio that he has been excited to get off the ground.

Mosh Wah came up as a vinyl DJ, influenced by his cousin, DJ Dizzy D. After getting in with the folks at Scratch Pad The DJ Warehouse back in the day, he has been spinning records around Milwaukee ever since.

“Guys like DJ Rock Dee and Doc B and Eric Blowtorch really inspired me,” Wah recalls.

Wah is known to play everything from new wave to hip hop to punk to reggae to industrial music. He can be put pretty much anywhere and find his groove. As of now, you can find Wah at We Buy Records on Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., plus he performs at Mad Planet for Retro Night with Sage Schwarm every month.

“People know me to play not just one style but a lot of different styles, but they also see I know what I’m doing,” he affirms. “I know the underground stuff and how to play the rhythms.”

With “Vibes N Stuff,” Wah’s show on Riverwest Radio, he is primarily playing styles like jazz fusion, classic hip hop, reggae and funk music. Debuted in summer 2023, the show is every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m.

“I play a lot of stuff here that’s personal to me,” Wah explains. “I take the listeners with me through my ‘palace’—Mosh Wah’s Palace—and I’ll play obscure artists that a lot of people don’t know about.”

He loves “Vibes N Stuff” because he has full creative control over it. “I don’t have a boss who makes me stick to a routine,” Wah affirms. “You have to do that at other radio stations but not here, and it helps me reach out to more listeners.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

In terms of upcoming gigs, Mosh Wah is next at Wiggle Room on Friday, Sept. 20 and then Mad Planet on Friday, Sept. 27. Follow him on Instagram @414_mosh_wah for updates.

“I’m just a musical man,” Mosh Wah concludes, chuckling. “The collection keeps getting bigger and bigger.”