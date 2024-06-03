Downtown Milwaukee Brings Lunchtime Concert Series Back

× Expand Photo Via milwaukeedowntown.com Heart(beats) of the City

This June, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 is set to reintroduce its popular lunchtime concert series, Heart(beats) of the City powered by MGIC and PNC presents Tunes@Noon. These free concerts will run throughout the summer, providing a musical escape during the workday.

“Summer in Downtown Milwaukee is always an exciting time, with all of the festivals, concerts and events,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “We are so excited to bring back two of our own concert series, offering Downtown employees and guests a fun and unique spot for a midday break.”

Heart(beats) of the City powered by MGIC will feature local and regional musicians every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m., starting June 5 and continuing until September 4, with the exception of June 19, July 3, July 17 and August 21. These concerts will be held at Red Arrow Park with various food truck vendors.

“MGIC is honored to once again partner with Milwaukee Downtown to bring music, food and fun to Red Arrow Park with Heart(beats) of the City,” said Annette Adams, CHRO of MGIC Investment Corporation. “Lunchtime concerts are a great way to break up the workday, and a prime example of the richness our location in downtown Milwaukee adds to our employee experience.”

In addition to Heart(beats) of the City, PNC presents Tunes@Noon will energize Thursday lunch breaks just a few blocks away at the Courtyard at 411 East Wisconsin Center. This series will run every Thursday from 12-1 p.m., from June 6 to August 29, except on July 4. Attendees can enjoy performances by a diverse lineup of local and regional artists and purchase grab-and-go lunch options from Davians at 411 Café.

“PNC is proud to continue support for Tunes@Noon, a beloved, summertime staple in Milwaukee’s East Town neighborhood,” said Chris Hermann, PNC regional president of Wisconsin. “Thanks to Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, this midday event has grown to become a fantastic reason to encourage employees and visitors to mingle and enjoy downtown while supporting a great lineup of regional entertainers.”

For Milwaukee Downtown’s summer performance schedules, visit Heart(Beats) of The City webpage.

With these lunchtime concerts, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 aims to enhance the downtown experience for residents and visitors alike.