Eminent Jazz Pianist Lynne Arriale Returns to Milwaukee

“We are so fortunate that Milwaukee offers so many musical influences for artists to draw upon,” says one musician who has incorporated what she experienced in her birthplace to become one of today's preeminent jazz pianists, Lynne Arriale.

“Milwaukee is rich with cultural opportunities,” she adds. Among those opportunities instrumental in developing in developing her world-class musicianship, “As I was growing up, I heard the Milwaukee Symphony play many times and participated in the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus under the direction of Margaret Hawkins. I studied piano with Adelaide Banaszynski at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and for eight years with the renowned classical pianist, Rebecca Penneys.”

Arriale also received her master’s degree from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (1584 N. Prospect Ave.). It is there at its Helen Bader Recital Hall where she will give her second presentation this year in the free Laskin Master Class series on 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov.19. She will also perform in the intimate ambiance of the Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) with 4 and 6 p.m. shows on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Lights are Always On

The busyness of her fall weekend in Milwaukee acts as a kind of extension of how Arriale kept herself occupied during the height of COVId-19 and its attendant lockdowns. From those less-than-ideal circumstances blossomed her 16th album as a leader, The Lights are Always On. If that title seems to offer hope in the midst of dismal times, that was Arriale’s point, as inspired by the promise of a physician she trusts.

Dr. Prakash Gatta’s encouragement, “No matter what happens, no one works from home; the lights are always on,” supplied the title for her latest album. The courage of medical frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic offered a great deal of Lights’ inspiration, too. As Arriale explains, “The album honors healers, caregivers, and defenders of democracy over the past several years.”

In the tradition of jazz musicians responding to the socio-political atmosphere of their times with artistry that transcends any given circumstance, The Lights are Always On acts as the final portion of triptych of albums wherein Arriale musically interprets the tenor of tumultuous times; starting with 2018’s Give Us These Days and continuing with the 2020 release, Chimes Of Freedom (yes, it contains Arriale’s rendering of the Bob Dylan song of the same title, and her take on a Paul Simon tune as well), Arriale and her accompanists on stand-up bass and drums interpret the tenor of the nation from her perspective. But she generously insists that listeners need not share that perspective on the world to derive enjoyment from her work.

“My inspiration for the music that I composed for the last couple of albums is my personal response to our times,” Arriale declares. “I want my music to stand on its own and speak for itself; it is not intended to advance any particular agenda. I hope my music will reach each listener on an emotional level, and they will find their own meaning from within.”

She reflects on her past. “Playing with outstanding jazz musicians in Milwaukee was foundational in shaping my playing and influenced my development as a musician.” Regarding her impending conservatory and club dates in the city, she says, “I look forward to performing with bassist John Christensen and drummer Mitch Shiner at the Estate and WCM. We had so much fun last time, and I can’t wait to play with them again!”

Here's a sample of Arriale with bassist Darek Oleszkiewicz and Lewis Nash rounding out her trio a few years ago at a brewery in Fort Bragg, Ca.