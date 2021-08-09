Fox Face Album Release Show at X-Ray Arcade

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

X-Ray Arcade hosted an album release show for Fox Face’s End of Man Friday night. The spirited punk quartet played a set of raging full-on songs. Some fans might have heard echos of early Wire’s agigtated art-punk or the urgency of The Avengers Penelope Houston in Lindsay DeGroot’s vocals. Mary Joy’s animated bass and stage presence was inspiring to the cadre of future rockers clustered at the front of the all-ages crowd.

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

Red Stuff took the stage before the headliners with primal rhythms and sounds that reverberated and melted together. Willfully their own band (name another group that comprises wah-wah lapsteel guitar, keyboards, drums and bass,) Red Stuff distilled the music down to the essential beat recalling the Velvet Underground at its early, noisiest best. In fact, Morgan Engel’s Cheshire smile may have been an homage to Mo Tucker. The evening’s lineup was rounded out by Negative/Positive, Toadskin And DJ Ken Dirtnap.