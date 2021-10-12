Genre-Spanning Sauce Hound Plays Backyard Bar

× Expand Photo courtesy Sauce Hound Sauce Hound

Sauce Hound is a young Milwaukee band that has caught a few ears around town. As drummer Kyle Kashian recalls, Sauce Hound began three years ago. “It started as two guys writing music together and then evolved into what it is today.”

And what that is falls under the broad heading of garage rock, emphasizing emotion over perfection with surfaces kept rough and unpolished. Sauce Hound’s “The Trap,” heard on SoundCloud, is contemporary folk rock accented by a strong, melodic guitar solo and reverberations that suggest Ennio Morricone’s scores for spaghetti westerns. “Stone Age Baby” has bluesier roots. Here, the fluid guitar line brings back memories of the Allman Brothers in a casual mood.

At a show, “a guy once yelled that we are ‘punk, funk and rock and roll.’ Our sound is hard to describe because it spans many genres,” Kashian says.

For the most part, guitarist Jake Wild brings ideas to the band, who then collaboratively bring those ideas to life as songs. Sauce Hound plays no covers, just original music. Rounding out the lineup is David Schaefer on lead guitar and Caleb Osborne on bass. All four members contribute to the vocals.

Future plans? “We are self-recording our songs but there is no current plan to release a CD,” Kashian says. “We hope in the future we can release a CD.”

Sauce Hound perfoms 6-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Backyard, 2155 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.