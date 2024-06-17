Granville Blues Fest Returns

Over the weekend the annual Granville Blues Fest returned with three days of music, food and vendors. On Saturday the seven-piece Chicago Blues All-Stars worked the crowd with tunes adding harmonica and R&B sounds thanks to their horn section. Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee Mike Wheeler closed out the fest with a Sunday evening performance of high energy blues that ranged from funk-rock inspired blasts to slow, smoldering tunes that recalled the Kings, BB and Albert. Wheeler and his trio capped off another successful weekend under the big tent.