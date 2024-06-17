Granville Blues Fest Returns

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Mike Wheeler at Granville Blues Fest 2024 Mike Wheeler at Granville Blues Fest 2024

Over the weekend the annual Granville Blues Fest returned with three days of music, food and vendors. On Saturday the seven-piece Chicago Blues All-Stars worked the crowd with tunes adding harmonica and R&B sounds thanks to their horn section. Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee Mike Wheeler closed out the fest with a Sunday evening performance of high energy blues that ranged from funk-rock inspired blasts to slow, smoldering tunes that recalled the Kings, BB and Albert. Wheeler and his trio capped off another successful weekend under the big tent.