Like shopkeepers of old, Tanner Musgrove and Brian Kirk are tidying up the sidewalk. On a recent afternoon the owners of Lilliput Records make sure their place reflects the roots they have planted in the neighborhood. At the back entrance they hose down the sidewalk. While the store’s main entryway is on Farwell Avenue, this bit of backside detail on Brady Street seems like a nice metaphor.

Lilliput Records grand opening this weekend coincides with Saturday’s Brady Street Art Walk.

When longtime owner of the Exclusive Company music stores James Giombetti, aka Mr. G., died in November 2021, Musgrove and Kirk made the decision to continue as a record store. Both were employees at the Farwell Avenue store.

Kirk has been in the East Side store for 12 years. “When I took over (as manager, a decade ago) vinyl was barely poking its head out. But it was always my thing so it was the first section that was beefed up because I ordered a ton of it. The sheer amount of volume we have now is phenomenal,” he said.

We talk about the number of box sets available and the wealth of record stores Milwaukee supports. “There is some really cool stuff going on. It’s good to see people with their hearts deep in it. I feel like we serve a particular audience.”

The Phone Call

When Giombetti died, it was “business as usual—for now.” Eventually, out of the blue they got a call that the decision had been made to close the stores.

Beginning with a West Bend store in 1957 (other locations in Appleton, Green Bay, Greenfield, Oshkosh, Janesville and Milwaukee), Giombetti’s vision served generations of music fans from the end of the of 78 rpm era through the home taping boom; from compact discs to the current trend of digital downloads. His stores survived the threat of several big box chains over the years. shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/exclusive-company-founder-james-giombetti-aka-mr-g-has-died

Kirk’s initial response to the news was quiet resignation. Musgrove’s response was different. She thought they should save the store. Within 24 hours Kirk was on board with her idea.

Musgrove was working the floor when Kirk took the decisive call in the office to close the store. She thought it was a long phone call. “At first I was little upset because the store means so much--not just myself but to the community as well,” she said. “Why ruin a good thing? I went thought all the emotions—this was a in a span of about 20 minutes.”

She realized the next logical step was to come up with a game plan “because it is completely doable.” The model of the Exclusive Company has “run really well since 1956. Just because they want to close the doors why should we let this happen?”

That night at home she came up with a list of fundraising ideas, some far-fetched and other smaller scale plans, like fund raising at Cactus Club, an in-store benefit with local bands and a GoFundMe campaign.

Kirk and Musgrove realized it would be the local community that would make a difference. “We would not have done it with without the GoFundMe and support of our customers far and wide,” he said.

One step after another, they’d negotiate with interim owners, decide how to raise money, actually raise the money, then finally close the deal and make it all happen.

Legacy and the Future

They credit Mr. G’s allowing each store a sense of autonomy and encouraging it. “He wanted that,” Musgrove said, and Kirk echoed the sentiment. “He was obviously a smart businessman to keep the chain going all these years. You can take a lot from that.”

Kirk and Musgrove will put profits back into the store, employees and the community. They are not looking to get rich, but to improve the community and keep a record store alive.

The Exclusive Company had been open at this location since 1991. Brady Street and the East Side have a long history of record stores, those gathering places for local information and word on the street. Ludwig Van Ear, Earwaves, Atomic, Dirty Jack’s, Record Head and others staked claims. The CD era ushered in (and out) retail and resale shops. Today, around town, Bullseye, We Buy Records, Rush Mor, ACME and others offer selections that would make bigger cities blush with envy.

What’s In a Name?

Because the deal went down so fast, they opened Lilliput Records officially on July 30. As fate would have it, Jonathan Swift’s book Gulliver’s Travels is being read on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Chapter a Day” program when Lilliput’s grand opening happens. That fantastical travel tale begins with a stop on the isle of Lilliput, a land of tiny people six inches tall.

For Musgrove and Kirk, the store’s name reaches into the recesses of post-punk record collector geekdom.

A DIY underdog’s spirit and pluck has long characterized independent record stores. In 1978 Swiss punk band Kleenex was threatened with legal action by the then-Neenah, WI-based multi-national corporation Kimberly-Clark over the group’s name. They changed the band’s name to LiLiPUT (note correct spelling of band).

Beyond Vinyl

Kirk and Musgrove are realists. They spelled the store’s name per the book. They love vinyl and realize it is becoming more expensive. Will that drive people away? Kirk said vinyl is 75% of the store’s sales but admits the market share for CDs is still a reality. The store has not given up on the medium and could refocus if things change.

“I see the appeal and still play them (CDs),” Kirk said. “And the appeal of not having to get up halfway through it,” Musgrove adds with a laugh. Then there is the select group of artists whose catalog isn’t available on streaming services, who continue to release music. Conversation touches on 78s, 8-tracks and cassettes. How vinyl lovers live their lives 20 minutes at a time for albums, or three minutes for singles, before flipping the record.

The back area of the Lilliput features a dedicated stage for live performances. Touring bands can do in-stores and local artists can perform as well. It feels like a small venue.

Kirk sees the new store as being more active with the Brady Street neighborhood. The Exclusive Company kind of sat on its own. “Our whole goal with Lilliput is to be more community based,” Musgrove said, “That translates to being involved with the local businesses. Rachel (Taylor) of the Brady Street BID has been super supportive from day one. She wanted to include us in the Art Walk.”

“We love record stores and now we get to own one,” Kirk sums up. The final word from two people whose passion is recorded music: what is your desert isle album? Without a beat Kirk replies London Calling. Musgrove on the other hand pauses long, “I’m thinking too hard; ABBA Gold.”