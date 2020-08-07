Local Labels Embrace Opportunities for Change with Bandcamp Fridays

× Expand Image via Bandcamp

While the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns of many industries have had a largely negative impact on the world, it has also been a cause for silver linings, some of which may revolutionize the way businesses operate. For music streaming service and marketplace Bandcamp, it may have caused one of their most successful initiatives yet, now known as “Bandcamp Fridays.”

In March, Bandcamp decided to waive its share of revenue from all sales for one Friday, which is generally considered the main release day of the week for new music. Essentially, the site would not make money for that one day, and instead, their share of revenue was donated to COVID-19 relief for artists to spectacular results. Fans worldwide spent more than $4.3 million on a single day via the website. Subsequently, they announced that going forward, the first Friday of the month for the rest of the year would be a “Bandcamp Friday,” with revenue being donated to not only artist relief, but Black Lives Matter-related causes, and other fundraisers for change. They also launched a countdown website, IsItBandcampFriday.com.

“When we launched our new label last year, I think Bandcamp was the only online platform not really up for debate among our team and our initial artist, Field Report” said Daniel Holter of Fellesskap Records. “All are in agreement that it’s the most transparent and artist-friendly service out there today, and their recent decision to continue forgoing their fees on some Fridays, which were already quite reasonable, just shows where their priorities are.”

Locally, artists and record labels are embracing the site’s initiative, choosing to upload rarities and out-of-print releases from their back catalogs, with the intent of maximizing money generated for the website. It has made Bandcamp Friday a commodity for music lovers.

“I think artists should just keep releasing music, if they can. Touring won't come back for a while, local gigs might happen next year, but we all could use a little more art in our lives” said Martin Defatte of Triple Eye Industries. “I think we'll see a rise in hip hop, electronic and solo works, since those types of things can be written and recorded in isolation.”

Friday, August 7 is a Bandcamp Friday from midnight to midnight Pacific time, or 2 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday morning locally. Interested supporters can find the latest Milwaukee music, as well as independent music from around the world, on Bandcamp’s website and mobile app.