Local Rapper Tajh Virgil Aims to Uplift on 'Paradigm'

× Expand Photo credit: Steven Robinson Tahj Virgil

Milwaukee rapper Tajh Virgil grew up in a god-loving home with church music as the number one go to. His mother fell in love with the sound of gospel as a kid and passed it on to her children, so Virgil spent his early years singing in the choir, listening to Michael Jackson and Bone Thugs N Harmony tapes whenever the lord’s music wasn’t serenading the house.

Virgil grew up in Milwaukee’s inner city, where he worked at his father’s barbershop. According to him, it was an “exciting learning experience” to see how his father operated business, which kept Virgil out of trouble during his early teen years. He followed in his father’s footsteps when he picked up the mic and began rapping around 13 years ago. Now that he’s reached 23, Virgil has found himself as an artist.

“I’ve been through a lot—heartaches, losing loved ones, being told I wouldn’t make it in life and being in a position of living in poverty,” he said about his drive to make music. “I incorporate these things in my songs, so I can catch those listeners when I put my content out.”

With his 2017 club banger, “The Man,” Virgil pushed his name out into Milwaukee’s music scene. The up-tempo beat mixed with chimes accompanied by uplifting lyrics scored him a performance on local TV station CBS 58, a set on the Summerfest grounds at Milwaukee Public Schools’ first All-City Arts Festival and a growing fan base. Last month, he released Paradigm, a 10-song project that mixes his hard-hitting rap lyrics and raspy R&B vocals to energetic effect.

Each song on the project shares a message for his listeners meant to encourage positive thoughts. The intro track, “Never Giving Up,” captures listeners’ ears with its quick, head-nodding beat, while Virgil raps of his past, present and future—and how his perseverance will lead him to the top of the charts. His latest project may be labeled as hip-hop/R&B, but Virgil isn’t one to stick himself into a single genre box. He takes his time creating the perfect melody to go with each beat he uses, which allows him to create R&B, pop or whatever he’s feeling at the moment.

Virgil says he strives to surround himself with people who work hard and do well. He feeds off positive energy, which in turn manifests in his music. He says he wants to be that feel-good artist that listeners put on when they’re with loved ones and enjoying each other’s company, and who shares music that makes you get off your butt, stand on your feet and rap the lyrics until you can’t anymore.

Tajh Virgil plays the Cactus Club on Wednesday, July 18, as part of a bill featuring AWill ThaGreat, Mo’ City, CT, Grey Genius, K.Mitch and Smokey Jonez. His music can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, Soundcloud and YouTube.