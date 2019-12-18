Lupinare’s Dark Music

× Expand All Credit to Lupinare

It would seem Paul Kneevers is on a roll. Earlier this month, the multi-instrumentalist announced that he had composed four new songs in one week. Kneevers plans on releasing four new albums with different groups in 2020.

In October, Kneevers’ band, Lupinare, released Involuntary Exposure. Their description is “Zappa-style grooves with outspoken vocals, whiplash guitars smothered in noise from space, splashed with pop-hook frenzy.” It would not off the mark to suggest this is not easy listening. Kneevers mines the news of the day to come up with what he simply describes as “dark music.”

A year ago, Lupinare released three singles and did three shows in three days. Kneevers says he is so busy producing other peoples’ music and working on other projects that it took a while to get a good band rehearsed and have time to package and promote the new album.

Lupinare also includes Kat Kneevers (keyboards, vocals), Joe Sanfellipo (bass), Dave Stachlewicz (guitar) and Eric Olson (drums).

“I compose the songs on various instruments, then I show the parts to the other members. I am always playing way past my abilities,” Kneevers says of the process of coming up with the songs. “The group takes what I write and plays it the way I might do if I were as good a player as they all are.” He said the band also co-composes and things get rearranged in rehearsal and recording.

Having been a musician for quite a few decades, playing a lot of instruments in different bands, Kneevers says he is simply writing what comes out of these life experiences.

“I combine that music with lyrics that help explore topics that are relevant to me,” he says. “I don’t give a fuck what other people think about it all. It’s my art. If you don’t like it, make your own.”

For Kneevers, the people who like Lupinare’s music are the kind of people he wants to hang out with. “Thinkers and people who feel, who are connected and treat each other as a tribe who give a shit about ourselves and our world.”

He recently posted, “I am ‘woke’ to the fact that our attitudes and behaviors need to profoundly change. I write songs about this topic; my transformation through time that has woken me up. The lies that we are taught while young require dedication to forget.”

Lupinare will play with Arrow, Murder Generation at the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.