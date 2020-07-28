LUXI Creates A DIY Digital World around “Luv Infiniti"

× Expand Photo Credit: Samer Ghani LUXI

For some artists, putting out a new piece of music is nerve-wracking enough. For electronic pop artist LUXI, however, the music is just the tip of the iceberg. A true creative at heart, the Milwaukee artist uses a variety of platforms to get her art to the world, making her own music videos, and even more impressively, virtual reality components to accompany her projects. In addition to this, she also creates her own merchandise, and a line of clothing, Wicked Alley. Her most recent project is Luv Infiniti, a five track EP that also features an interactive experience that is playable though Windows 10.

The sound of Luv Infiniti is as frantic as LUXI’s creative process appears to be. An array of hard-hitting bass drops and arpeggiated synths keep the energy high. Her voice, however, acts as the calm amidst the storm, being the only truly consistent element from one track to another. It’s a sound that she’s perfected over her last several releases, and the chaotic atmosphere that the music creates only accents LUXI’s digital elements.

Additionally, the interactive experience allows you to move through different levels, one for each song on the project, with music videos embedded into the virtual environment as well. Luv Infiniti is the fifth game-like experience that she has created since learning to develop games around 2015, each corresponding with a music project that she’s released.

“It’s been a learning process. With every game I feel like it’s added to my skill set” said LUXI. “A lot of the projects were made during game jams, which take place online within a week. Generally, I make the game as well as the music within that time frame.”

Luv Infiniti, however, was a more complicated process. The project took six months overall, and LUXI had the EP mastered locally by Mystery Room Mastering, a process that she normally undertakes by herself.

“I naturally spend a lot of time creating on my own. I like having the creative control of putting this together. I’m careful about who I involve in the process” she said. “I usually don’t want it to get away from what my original vision is.”

LUXI had plans of touring more extensively than she had previously done for this project. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic derailing those plans, she’s already looking towards her next project, which will be more involved with outside musicians.

“I’m not the type to hold onto an album, so I decided to put it out” she said. “This is the only album that I’m putting out this year.”

You can currently download the Luv Infiniti virtual experience, as well as listen to the EP, via LUXI’s Bandcamp page.