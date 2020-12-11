Milwaukee Bands Benefit MKEAScene with ‘Sleighin’ It’

The holiday season, especially this year, can be a trying time, but Milwaukee’s music community is coming together for a great cause with the holiday compilation, Sleighin’ It, as part of new organization MKEAScene. The project was the brainchild and footwork of Eric Johnson of Hot by Ziggy and Biju Zimmerman. Fourteen Milwaukee-based acts from a variety of genres took on traditional holiday classics, reinterpreting them with their own distinct sounds. Once the concept was developed, it quickly gained momentum.

“Hot By Ziggy was playing a show at Café Benelux, and Alex Meylink (of Stillwave Studios) was there. I asked him about a compilation album, and he was like ‘I’m on board, let’s do it’ before I even got the words out of my mouth” said Johnson. “He was on board for recording anybody, however many bands, and scheduling it all.”

The most impressive aspect of the recording is the variety of sounds that take on the traditional holiday tracks. The soulful blues of Shonn Hinton and Shotgun, the big band feel of The Door Stoppers, and the punk attitude of M545 all play nicely with one another on the compilation. There’s also a new take on The Ramones’ “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight)” by Scott Starr of Fever Marlene. Logistically, getting the compilation together during the pandemic was easier than the two had anticipated.

“I reached out to Shonn Hinton, and asked if he wanted to do a Christmas song, and he quickly replied that he already had it recorded” said Zimmerman. “Things like that made it fun to work on.”

The compilation is part of Anderson’s MKEAScene organization, which was founded this past July. The group looks to give back to the youth of Milwaukee’s mental health needs based on community feedback, rather than focusing on a specific cause that may not be the most meaningful to its beneficiaries. ‘Sleighin’ It’ is the organization’s first project, with proceeds benefitting setup of initial infrastructure. It’s a cause that Johnson holds near to him before creating the group.

“I just wanted to work with kids again. I figured this was the best time to start this. My fiancée Hillary really pushed me to do it” said Johnson. “Through art and music, we look to fight mental illness at a young age and spread awareness as well.”

You can purchase Sleighin’ It by making a donation of $10 or more on the MKEAScene website. Proceeds will go towards a local music charity.