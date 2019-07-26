Milwaukee's Coventry Jones Returns to State Fair

× Expand Coventry Jones

The Wisconsin State Fair returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis for its 2019 run from August 1-11. Dreaming of cream puffs? Looking forward to that can't-miss concert? Interested in the visual arts events at the fair? The Shepherd Express Wisconsin State Fair Guide has you covered! This special section is brought t you by the State Fair.

In 1991, Coventry Jones moved to Milwaukee from Cleveland, Ohio, as part of the group Puppet Government. Since then, he has carved out a niche performing his ’60s-inspired folk-rock. As a fixture of Summerfest’s lake-path Renegade Stage, he said the stage would return next year after 2019’s hiatus. This year saw Jones performing daily, utilizing battery-powered amplifiers along the Lakefront as a mobile band with a group that included Johnny Washday (bass), Lori Borealis (drums), Scott Summers (sax) and Cass Struve (sax).

“The Wisconsin State Fair is a great opportunity to perform live music and be part of an all-ages, family oriented event,” he says. “Both festivals are a great opportunity for me to showcase original music and perform songs from acts I’ve been influenced by. More beer than food is spilled at Summerfest.”

Jones’ recent CD, Bertha Rock ‘N’ Roll, includes a few songs that wax nostalgic and were written in his first years out of college. The title track was written for a contest held by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Ragtop Mustang” was written for a high school friend who still carries the keys to his stolen Mustang. The socially conscious Jones says, “‘Election Day’ encourages protesting war and learning from JFK, MLK, Jr., Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye that the civil rights movement should never be forgotten but [should] continue to shape political and musical culture today.” “Children Of Marley” pays homage to Bob Marley’s musical children who continue to play inspirational reggae music, and “Electric Blackbird” is a new arrangement that revisits the classic Beatles tune.

Coventry Jones and his band will be performing at the Robert’s Restaurant/Leadfoot’s Bar Stage on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 12:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m.

