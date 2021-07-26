Musical Mondays and Wonderful Wednesdays Concert Series Return To Lake Park

Photo Credit: Thomas Mohr

After taking a hiatus last summer due to the pandemic, live music returns to Lake Park with concerts on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. through August 30.

The Musical Mondays series opens tonight with energetic jump blues from The Hungry Williams (who also had the honor of opening Chill on the Hill this summer). Other acts include Latin jazz from The Carlos Adames Group; western swing from the Best Westerns and the songs of Cole Porter by Chicago’s Alyssa Allgood and the Eric Jacobson Quintet.

The family-friendly Wonderful Wednesdays concerts run the gamut from Duke Otherwise’s humorous songs and tap dancing; Ms. Jen and the Jellyfish, featuring the sounds of David Weinstone’s Music for Aardvarks and Other Mammals; and long-running Milwaukee acoustic duo Fox and Branch.

× Expand Image via YouTube

More information on the series can be found at the Lake Park Friends website.