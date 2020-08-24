NIVA Members Call On Evers, CARES Act Funds for Support

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz RIverside Emergency Marquee

The ongoing efforts of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), as well as core local members like the Pabst Theater Group, are calling on Governor Evers’ assistance in allocating a portion of the state’s remaining CARES Act funding to independent music venues this week. A Change.org petition has been created to increase support from concertgoers statewide, to ultimately help benefit the more than 70 Wisconsin NIVA members. 17 of the state’s NIVA members are located in Milwaukee proper, including the Pabst Theater Group, Cactus Club, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn and many more.

In a release from the Pabst Theater Group, it is noted that live music venues contribute over $1 billion in economic impact to Wisconsin annually, citing that surrounding local businesses and entertainment districts benefit greatly from concert business. The Pabst Theater Group, which operates the Pabst and Riverside Theaters, Turner Hall Ballroom and The Back Room at Colectivo, is responsible for roughly a quarter of that estimated revenue. With many venues losing national tours until at least 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, it is assumed that many will not survive the pandemic.

“We’re staring down a harsh inevitability for venues like ours throughout the state if additional relief doesn’t come soon,” said Gary Witt, president & CEO of the Pabst Theater Group via statement. “It’s impossible for live entertainment venues to sustain the forced closure and prolonged loss of revenue we’re facing. When our businesses close, our arts and culture scene will suffer, the $250 million dollar contribution our group alone makes to Milwaukee's economy will disappear, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate will surge and a segment of the economy will collapse.”

Interested supporters of live music can do their part by signing the Change.org petition here. For more information about getting involved with National Independent Venue Association, you can check out their website here.