Present Music Pivots to Virtual in 'Take-out Concert'

True to its name, Present Music’s mission has been to address music in the present tense—in the context of now. The internationally-recognized Milwaukee ensemble did an abrupt about face when now turned into the uncertainty of life during the pandemic. Postponing their planned “Spaghetti Western” concert (inspired by the music of Ennio Morricone), PM pivoted toward virtual to end their 38th season.

“Take-out Concert” will be livestreamed from the homes of conductor/co-artistic director David Bloom and nine members of the group. The concert will also include prerecorded ensemble videos, “most of which are still in production!” Bloom says.

In between performances, Bloom and co-artistic director Eric Segnitz will interview several composers whose work is on the “Take-out” menu. Among them will be electronic composer Alex Temple; guitarist-instrument builder Mark Stewart; Milwaukee-born minimalist Michael Torke; and Milwaukee rapper Klassik.

“Take-out Concert” is as diverse a program as any in PM’s history and also includes a movement from Steve Reich’s Radiohead-inspired “Radio Rewrite”; a piece for violin, piano and two stethoscopes by Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry; and something by Puerto Rican composer Angelica Negron involving electrodes attached to houseplants with the resulting sounds run through software.

“It is not our first foray online,” Segnitz says. “We’ve done three exciting Virtual Hootenanny programs online since the quarantine began, designed as bi-monthly concert-community sharing events. We plan to continue these during the summer.”

The upcoming season is in flux but Bloom and Segnitz will discuss their morphing plans during the concert. “We’ll continue to adjust as things open back up, but safety and creativity are not mutually exclusive,” Segnitz insists. “We’ll begin next season with pay-wall concerts for online consumption, with high production values, marketed to a wider audience with great artists, compelling stories and the best in new music.”

“It goes without saying that we can’t wait to be back in live concert spaces to share the moving artistic experiences we love,” Bloom adds. “In another sense, it’s an urgent call to action. Indeed, we cannot wait. Our community needs us now as we face loss, uncertainty, isolation and stress. We’re acting now to inspire and connect our community.”

“Take-out Concert” will be available for fee at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 22. To stream the event at home, just follow one of these links: