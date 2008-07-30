Psycho Flute, Retro Sounds

×





Today’sbands need a hook. The hook could be a number of thingsnovelinfluences, Halloween masks, a highly publicized substance abuseproblem, whateverbut they’ve got to have some panache and aninimitable shtick. The Daniel Nathan Band has both. The Milwaukee-basedband is a self described psychedelic soul trio, its tunes undeniablyinspired by the ’70s and stewed in Southern blues. It’s not thewell-crafted songs or Nathan’s mannish boy vocals that make the boldestfirst impression. Instead it’s what Nathan calls the band’s “proceduralweapon”: his flute, “the psycho flute.”





“Theflute is another trick in the bag for us,” Nathan says. “It leaves usroom to mix it up and it adds a whole other tone to what we areplaying.”



Nathanwas introduced to the flute in fifth grade. He stumbled upon the instrument in his home and studied the basics through grade school, thenattended a music-based high school in Houston, becoming a classicallytrained flutist.



Duringcollege, however, his predilection toward music changed and Nathantried his hand at guitar, focusing on rock ’n’ roll. He put the fluteon the shelfsort of. “When I first started playing guitar, peoplewould egg me on about playing flute,” he says. “So I’d get it out.That’s where I learned to improvise.”



Improvisationis a big part of The Daniel Nathan Band’s shows. Nathan keeps thewoodwind close, ready to incorporate an improv flute solo to keepthings interesting. He points out that while it’s hard to stand out as a guitar player, the flute turns heads.

