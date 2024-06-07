Riverwalk Commons Concert Series Returns

Photo courtesy Milwaukee Public Market
Riverwalk Commons Concert Series
The Panoptics open the third year of the Milwaukee Public Market sponsored Riverwalk Commons Concert Series. The 6 p.m. concerts happen Tuesdays under the I-794 freeway at the nexus of downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward neighborhoods, adjacent to the city’s award-winning Riverwalk.
Here is the full Lineup:
- June 11: The Panoptics
- June 25: Cozy Danger
- July 9: Brecken Miles
- July 23: Joe Wray
- August 6: Evan Christian
- August 20: Tigera
- September 10: Learning To Fly - A Tribute to Tom Petty
- September 24: Radio, Radio
Food and drink will be available from the Milwaukee Public Market’s Shipping Container bar and Draft & Vessel’s 1969 RK’d van and a rotating selection of local food trucks such as Cocina Filipina, Roll MKE, and Sweet Smoke BBQ
