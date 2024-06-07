Riverwalk Commons Concert Series Returns

The Panoptics open the third year of the Milwaukee Public Market sponsored Riverwalk Commons Concert Series. The 6 p.m. concerts happen Tuesdays under the I-794 freeway at the nexus of downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward neighborhoods, adjacent to the city’s award-winning Riverwalk.

Here is the full Lineup: 

  • June 11: The Panoptics 
  • June 25: Cozy Danger 
  • July 9: Brecken Miles 
  • July 23: Joe Wray 
  • August 6: Evan Christian 
  • August 20: Tigera 
  • September 10: Learning To Fly - A Tribute to Tom Petty 
  • September 24: Radio, Radio

Food and drink will be available from the Milwaukee Public Market’s Shipping Container bar and Draft & Vessel’s 1969 RK’d van and a rotating selection of local food trucks such as Cocina Filipina, Roll MKE, and Sweet Smoke BBQ