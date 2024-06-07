Riverwalk Commons Concert Series Returns

× Expand Photo courtesy Milwaukee Public Market Riverwalk Commons Concert Series Riverwalk Commons Concert Series

The Panoptics open the third year of the Milwaukee Public Market sponsored Riverwalk Commons Concert Series. The 6 p.m. concerts happen Tuesdays under the I-794 freeway at the nexus of downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward neighborhoods, adjacent to the city’s award-winning Riverwalk.

Here is the full Lineup:

June 11: The Panoptics

June 25: Cozy Danger

July 9: Brecken Miles

July 23: Joe Wray

August 6: Evan Christian

August 20: Tigera

September 10: Learning To Fly - A Tribute to Tom Petty

September 24: Radio, Radio

Food and drink will be available from the Milwaukee Public Market’s Shipping Container bar and Draft & Vessel’s 1969 RK’d van and a rotating selection of local food trucks such as Cocina Filipina, Roll MKE, and Sweet Smoke BBQ