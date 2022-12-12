“She,” Liv Mueller’s New Single, Drops in Time For Christmas

Photo: Liv Mueller - Facebook Liv Mueller Liv Mueller

Liv Mueller’s music has always included style and panache (or whatever the highbrow French word is) for her unique spin on the world. She’s never shied away from the romance of creating her own vistas, ones that have been increasingly moving in a gothic (in the best sense of the word) direction.

Written by Mueller and produced by William Kyle White, “She” is released on all streaming platforms Dec 15.

A beguiling blend of torch and twang, and in equal measure lust and longing, the song blurs the lines of noir and classic Hollywood Bond-theme songs. Mueller’s vocals are drawn over a stark rhythm section, that swells with strings and Hammond organ.

The simple yet evocative video—a lone figure dancing in a vintage living room, with a cameo by a lap dog—might be the best dream sequence David Lynch hasn’t made.

Preview it here: