So Zuppy Experiments on Multiple Plains with ‘Blindly, Pt. 1’

× Expand Photo Credit: Apollo Vermouth

In a year of negativity, where people have largely been dreaming of some sort of getaway, experimental indie artist So Zuppy is creating the soundtrack for those ethereal daydreams. The project is the work of singer/songwriter Micah Foust, who seemingly sets no boundaries for himself on his new EP, which duals as the first half of a full-length record, Blindly. With spacy acoustic guitar parts, and minimalist elements coming out across tracks like lead single “Plea,” the album is both desolate and distant, playing as the sonic equivalent of floating away from the world, or perhaps just a strong acid trip. The process of making the record was Foust’s chance to create the record he was looking for when he first began playing instruments.

“I like to describe it as the music I wanted when I was 16, but really polished up. It’s what I wasn’t able to make at that age” said Foust. “I think in the past I would write a song really quick on a guitar. These days I spend a lot more time with the arrangement of the music, focusing on what else is going on beyond the guitar and voice.”

While the instrumental portion of Blindly can play like a record rooted in psychedelia, the lyrics read like diary entries, with personal outlooks on the world expressed in choruses and catchy melodies. On “Bye,” Foust harmonizes “Who am I? I don’t know / I haven’t known in what feels like forever,” with a tone of self-realization. While lo-fi sounding synths distort the message, there’s something deeper than the trippy sound of the record. There’s an artist experimenting not only with new tones and sounds, but how he feels within them as well. His personal life also led to the creation of the two-part album.

“When it started off, I was going through a breakup, and I was just going to write a breakup album” said Foust. “I was about halfway done with that when I stumbled into a new relationship, so my songwriting shifted from going through the throws of ending a relationship to writing love songs. I decided to split it up and have one be the breakup EP, with the other being the love release.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Blindly, Pt. 1 is out now, with the follow up half of the record to be released in the near future.